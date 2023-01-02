When it comes to pointing out a possible new talent, Roberto Mancini is rarely wrong. He has always seen ahead, he has also taken risks that have given results. In the 17-year-old Balotelli, with Ibrahimovic in the pits, he found the wild card to get to the Scudetto with Inter in 2008. From coach to he called up Zaniolo to the national team before he made his Serie A debut, to general amazement. Mancio knows what he’s talking about on the subject of young people. Here the words spent on Gaetano Oristanio, in the interview with Gazzetta, represent an important investiture.