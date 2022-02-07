the mexican actress Grettell Valdez took some deserved holidays after undergoing a operation, where part of his thumb was removed to prevent the virus they detected from turning into cancer.

As expected, the actress had a difficult time, like all those people who undergo surgery for health reasons. However, Valdez decided to leave everything behind and turn to the future by going out to vacation after recovering from surgery.

Through social networks, Grettell Valdez shared images about her stay in Paris, France and gave postcards to her followers in Iceland, a country she dreamed of visiting, according to her confessions.

Grettell Valdez was accompanied on her journey around the world by her best friend Silvia Navarro.

“Love is everywhere… But here it feels a little more. I love you @silvianavarroyya @santinoborghetti”, and “Happy to see you Smile; That gives me peace… that’s how mothers like me are, ”the actress wrote in her publication.

The images shared by Grettell Valdez on her Instagram account generated all kinds of reactions among her followers. Even her fellow actresses left reactions, as was the case with Ludwika Palet who praised her beauty and Andre Legarreta acknowledged that she chose a good place to vacation.

Others from the entertainment world, such as Shanik Aspe and Michell Renaud, left emojis to show their admiration for the icy landscape captured on camera by Grettell Valdez.

Grettell Valdez and the manicure that caused the virus

The name of the actress became a trend on social networks in recent weeks, when it became known that she was going to lose part of her finger after being infected with a virus that could transmute into cancer.

Leo Clerc’s wife explained on her YouTube channel that she was infected with the virus by doing a “manicure with unclean instruments.”

In the same audiovisual material, he clarified that they did not remove his finger, but part of it.

“They didn’t amputate my finger, or anything, they did cut a quarter of my nail, they cut the entire back part, I no longer have a trace, the surgeon pulled the skin from my finger and managed to close it, so it was magnificent,” said the actress.