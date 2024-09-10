A man from Philadelphia, United States, He got tired of dating apps and had a revolutionary idea to find a partnerwhich immediately went viral and made him a very popular bachelor.

The sign reads: “Dave is single! Do you want to date Dave? Send a message to @date_dave_philly.” He also took the opportunity to highlight some aspects of his personality such as: “He knows how to cook, has normal hobbies, has a cat (the one in the photo) and bought a billboard.” In addition to these messages, he included his photograph.

This idea came about as something fun and, at the same time, a way to relieve her frustration with dating apps, she explained to the aforementioned media. The poster, which included a photo of Cline next to a description of himself and his Instagram, quickly went viral.

This unusual tactic has generated both praise and criticism. Although she has received negative messages, such as comments about her appearance, Cline prefers to focus on the positive.

His friends, accustomed to his antics, They supported the idea and even contributed to the financing of the poster.. According to Cline, her success lies in being authentic. “I just wanted to show who I am,” she said. This The advertisement cost just over US$1,500.

The surprising results of the bachelor’s highway ad in the United States



According to Business Insiderso far, the young man’s investment has paid off because She’s been on five dates and is already planning more. On the other hand, it was not only in the field of love that results were seen, because, according to what he told Business Insiderthe young man too has increased its popularity on social networks as it has more than 10,000 new followers on Instagram.

David Cline noted that despite the worldwide attention he got with this idea and that I have received messages from far away places like Brazil and the Philippineshe is focused on finding someone who shares his love for video games, the outdoors, and cooking. He is also looking for a woman who is at least 24 years old and lives in Philadelphia, as can be read on his Instagram profile.

