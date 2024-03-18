A woman originally from the United States lived for more than a year in Argentina and upon returning to his hometown he narrated what has missed the most from the Latin American country. Many of her followers agreed with her.

Through a video, TikTok user @katie.en.argentina took on the task of telling her followers those things she considers most endearing about that country, so the recording soon went viral.

Things that distinguish Argentina from the United States, according to the user



According to the woman, in addition to generally missing her Argentine acquaintances and friends, there are three points that stand out in her life and that she said she misses after her return to the North American country.

The passion: The young woman assures that life in Argentina “is more fun and more vibrant because people have a passion for everything.” She added that this is noticeable in the way they speak, in the passion for mate, for soccer, for family. And she pointed out that they put all that passion into what they do, so according to the woman, “everything in Argentina is more fun and lively“.

The mate: Finally, the young woman revealed that she longs for the taste of mate and all the ritual that surrounds the representative drink of Argentina. “I miss mate and the importance of meeting friends and family, the importance they give to taking a break and sharing time with her loved ones,” she said wistfully.

It didn't take long for the comments to appear and his followers expressed words of gratitude and support, mostly from Argentine users. During her stay in Argentina, the TikTok user dedicated herself to sharing the highlights of her life in that country, with which she has created a community with more than 56,000 followers.