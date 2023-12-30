Robert L Willet, native of Chicago, United States, shared his knowledge after having traveled on 110 cruisesproviding valuable strategies to enjoy the maritime experience without breaking the budget.

The former banker who began his journeys at the age of eighty with his wife, Donna, recounted his experience in an article published in Insider. Among his advice, The first thing he recommends paying attention to is the choice of cabin.. Regarding this, he suggests opting for lower categories, such as interior ones, or even exterior ones, considering that they will spend little time in the room, since most of the day activities are carried out on the cruise.

The experienced traveler also advises caution with extra expenses. Recommends avoiding special meals, spa services and expensive excursions which can add considerable amounts to the total cost of the cruise.

As for drinks, Willet suggests reconsider purchasing packages if you do not plan to consume enough. In his experience, it is sometimes cheaper to order a la carte and combine more affordable options than to pay for a drink package that he sometimes ends up not consuming.

On land, the ex-banker advises Explore independent excursion options instead of booking through the cruise company. While this may require more planning, it may be cheaper to do it yourself.

Packing correctly, a key to saving money on cruises

During his explanation, the American also emphasizes the importance of packing carefully, bringing essential items from home to avoid buying them at a high price when on board. From sunscreen to toiletries, having these products can make a difference in your final expense.

Likewise, Robert recommends “being loyal” to a cruise line, since they provide benefits depending on the history you have with them.

Finally, The veteran cruiser recommends taking photos yourself instead of purchasing the ship's official images. This practice can represent significant savings, as prices for professional photos are often high.