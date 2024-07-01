Most students are clear that once they finish high school, they will have to work hard to get into a good university and then get a job that will allow them to have a good quality of life. However, Considering the high costs of higher education, This is not the option for everyone, or at least not in a traditional way, such as explains a young woman from the United States who decided to move to Canada.

Through an article he shared with the media Business Insider, Dalia Goldberg recounted that in 2019during his last year of high school, he was not sure which path to follow, so, unlike his classmates, he was not enthusiastic about the possibility of entering university.

“I would just be studying the same old subjects, preparing myself for some job I didn’t really want. My parents would take me on college tours where we would attend presentations that I listened to without much enthusiasm,” he said.

Among the options he visited was the University of Miami with a large campus full of flowers and fountains. However, required allocating more than US$50,000 a year, which would mean taking out a student loan. The same was true for other options that seemed interesting to him, such as New York University.

But since Dalia was convinced that she wanted to live an adventure, began looking for universities outside the United States with the intention of meeting new people and exploring other places. The idea seemed even more interesting to him when He realized that several foreign universities were much cheaper than the Americans. In fact, that made her think of Europe, but given the enormous distance, she would end up spending a lot on the trip.

Then he discovered the McGill University in Montreal, Canada, where, in addition to having to pay only around US$25,000 per year, considering tuition, room and board, it wouldn’t be that difficult for him to commute from Philadelphia, where he lived.

Canada proved an affordable option for a college student from the United States

When Dahlia Goldberg decided to visit Montreal to learn about its university offerings, He realized that it was a city with a nice old appearance that also offered him an independent approach.

She was so excited about the possibility of moving that He worked hard during his last year of high school to obtain letters of recommendation and pass the necessary exams to apply for admission to McGill University.

I accept that It was not an easy decision, as it involved moving away from all of his friends and family. and start from scratch. She even said that she didn’t feel comfortable at first, but fortunately she soon made friends and gradually became immersed in Canadian culture.

Her story in Canada did not end after she earned her degree four years later. He decided to apply for a postgraduate permit to stay in the country of the maple leaf. and found a job that, although it involved speaking French, gradually allowed her to feel comfortable.

Although his residence is now in Spain, he shared his story, because He believes that moving abroad to study at university gave him the courage to continue on his path.getting to know new cultures, languages ​​and environments and today being able to enjoy a better lifestyle compared to what, she believes, she would have achieved in the United States.