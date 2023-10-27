Traveling by train can be an enriching and relaxing experience, especially when you choose the right service. Joey Hadden’s experience in a canada train highlights highlights the advantages in terms of comfort, Panoramic views and sustainability of this system with respect to United States trains.

Joey, an avid American traveler, shared through a story in Business Insider his experience traveling on Canada’s Via Rail from Toronto to Montreal. The young American has spent more than 100 hours on trains in the last two years, exploring both her country and Europe, she decided to try one of the most iconic routes in Canada. In his story, he considered that Canada’s train service exceeded his expectations.

Joey’s journey began at Toronto Union Station, where he boarded a Via Rail Canada train bound for Montreal. To his surprisehad booked a business class ticket for US$200which included spacious, reclining seats, free food and drink service, and an atmosphere that far surpassed most American trains I had traveled on.

The author praised the comfort of the business class seats, which featured two tables and a dedicated concierge service to meet passengers’ needs. Plus, she enjoyed the panoramic views of the Canadian countryside as the train moved toward Montreal.

The advantages of traveling by train in Canada

He Via Rail Canada From Toronto to Montreal is a rail route that covers a distance of 541 kilometers and offers a trip that takes approximately six hours. During this time, passengers can relax and enjoy Canada’s natural beauty from the comfort of their seat.

Hadden identified several notable advantages of this Canadian train service in his account. Highlights the comfort of the wide and reclining seatswhich along with the concierge service provided an exceptionally comfortable travel experience.

In addition to the panoramic views, as the train offered passengers a glimpse of the Canadian countryside, including forests, lakes and mountains. Likewise, he highlighted that the train is an environmentally friendly travel option, since it emits less greenhouse gases compared to planes or cars.

Despite these advantages, Hadden also mentioned some disadvantages, such as the longer travel time compared to flying or car and the relatively high cost of business class train tickets.

Joey Hadden’s experience highlights the differences between the US and Canadian passenger rail systems. The US system is considerably larger and covers a wider range of destinations, while the Canadian system focuses primarily on major cities. Additionally, the US receives significant federal funding compared to its Canadian counterpart.