Many US citizens opt for the option of traveling to Canadadue to the great attractions that this country offers and the good treatment it generally has for all tourists. A woman from New York tried that experienceand said it was unforgettable.

The young woman, named Joey Hadden, lives in New York but in the year 2022 traveled to Canada to get to know the countryand revealed in an article he wrote for the site Business Insider that She wants to come back as soon as possible because she was enchanted with what he found, so She listed the 9 things that encourage her to return.

Its railway system: Via Rail, the name of the system, received all the praise from the young woman from New York, who mentioned that the seats on the different levels offered by the service have great first-class comfort. Your foodThe woman also highlighted what is known as poutine, which is a Canadian home-cooked meal originating in Quebec that consists of a pile of French fries covered in cheese curds and drenched in gravy. Niagara Falls“Seeing Niagara Falls up close was an unexpected moment of the trip,” said the young woman, who also revealed that she was totally fascinated by the place when she visited it in person, which far exceeded her expectations. The tranquility:At one point during the trip when he wanted to have some peace and quiet, he rented a tree house near the Falls where he found great relaxation, living in a very small town. Walking around MontrealThe young woman said that Montreal is one of the most beautiful cities she has seen because of its modern and architectural buildings, and also because it can be appreciated on foot. The Mount Royal: One of the things that impressed him most about Montreal was the small mountain that is incredibly located in the center of the city. The Old Quebec neighborhood“With its cobblestone streets, old-style architecture and French signs and shop windows, it was like being in Europe,” Hadden said of the 400-year-old French-Canadian town. The greatness of the country: Although she had the opportunity to travel to many places, Hadden said she felt like she only saw a small portion of the vast country, and she highlighted that factor as a positive. A hotel that looked like a castle: Taking advantage of her stay in Quebec, Hadden said she was impressed by the night she spent in a hotel that looked like a castle.

Canada’s ease with respect to the United States



In addition to the 9 factors already mentioned, Hadden also wrote in Business Insider that He greatly appreciated the fact that he had been able to travel without any problems by bus, train and plane.or even having traveled through cities like Montreal entirely on foot.