A Harvard student decided to limit his diet and check if eggs really increase people’s cholesterol. For this, ate an incredible 720 eggs over a month to prove or refute the myth that this food has bad cholesterol.

According to the criteria of

Before starting the process, his LDL levels (the name for bad cholesterol) were approximately 90 mg, a healthy level for a person on a standard diet. After completing the test, Their levels dropped considerably, so the cholesterol present in eggs does not have a negative impact.

The video published by the young man on his YouTube account already has more than 200,000 views, where he described the challenge explaining that he would eat an egg every hour for a month. The total amount of dietary cholesterol would be 133,000 mg, but contrary to what was predicted, the myth was debunked.

Another dietitian talked about the benefits of eggs



Also on social networks, a dietician who shares advice on TikTok accompanied the young man’s words, ensuring that eggs are not as bad a food as we think. Unlike the Harvard student, she talked about egg yolks, ensuring that they have no influence on increasing cholesterol.

Furthermore, he explained that its nutrients are “important for the functioning of the brain and nervous systemand contain up to half the protein of the whole egg.” For this reason, Norwitz’s experiment and the AbbeysKitchen video definitively debunked the myth that eggs bring cholesterol.