After almost 30 years of the murder of Doris Korell, Manatee County Police were able to close the case and arrest the culprit.The perpetrator was her boyfriend at the time, Stephen Ford, with whom she lived in a house in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The remains of the 45-year-old woman were found along US41 in Palmetto in December 1996. According to police, the victim’s body was hidden in a drainage ditch, She weighed 45 kilos, was partially blind and had 83 stab wounds..

Laura Gaddy, the daughter of the deceased, called her mother on the day of her disappearance. A feeling of uncertainty and unease came over her when she did not answer the phone. She proceeded to call Stephen, who told her that Doris She went shopping after an argument they had, but she hadn’t returned since..

From the facts, The 72-year-old man did everything he could to evade arrest. Detectives on the case were certain the man was responsible, but they didn’t have the hard evidence to convict him. He was once asked what should happen to his girlfriend’s killer, to which he replied: “An eye for an eye. If I killed her, I should get the death penalty.”

A tip from one of his ex-girlfriends to Manatee authorities raised suspicions. According to the young woman, Ford wrote her a letter saying: “I hope she gets the message that I don’t want her anymore”.

Stephen Ford was arrested three decades after Doris's murder.

After 28 years, Doris got justice. Manatee police arrested Stephen in Delaware, thanks to DNA evidence that proved his guilt.

“She would be proud that I kept pushing for this, that this was resolved,” Gaddy said emotionally. Regarding the arrest of her mother’s ex-partner, she replied: “I hope she gets what she deserves as compensation.”