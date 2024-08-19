If you ever get a knock on your door offering to participate in a program that will improve your home and save you money in the long run, be very careful, they are probably not telling you all the implications and could end up losing their home just as happened to a man in Florida.

Donald Delorme, a resident of Pasco, Florida, gave an interview to the media News Channel 8 in which he recounted that A salesman knocked on his door and offered him what seemed like a great opportunity. I never imagined it would end up being such a nightmare.

The man had been living in that property for seven years and when the seller offered him to enroll in the Florida Pace Funding program, he did not hesitate, because he assured him that could fix several aspects of your home, including new windows and a new air conditioning system.

The program also known as PACE is indeed available in most of the state of Florida for Help residents strengthen their homes against storms and make improvements that allow them to save on electricity costs.

Although Delorme received the support he needed for repairs to his home, He didn’t realize exactly what he was signing. and above all, the cost that would have to be paid for it.

Once all the changes were made, he discovered the problems because he started receiving the bills. “We already had everything installed and that’s when we started receiving the bills. My taxes increased fivefold. They went from $500 a year to $2,500,” Delorme denounced.

And it is stipulated that The loan obtained through the program is collected through the tax bill of the owner. The savings he was receiving from the repairs were minimal, so they did not justify the huge increase in his bills.

The biggest problem is that, according to state law, A house can be sold at auction if the owner does not pay his taxes for two years. That was precisely what Delorme faced when, in 2020, he lost his home due to overdue bills.

The PACE program in Florida has caused serious problems for several homeowners

Donald Delorme’s case is not the only one that has been detected. There have been several residents who accept support without knowing the conditions and then, are having serious difficulties in being able to pay.

Regarding this, Mike Fasano, tax collector of Pasco County, told News Channel 8 that many people do not understand the consequences related to support. “The interest rates are very high, there is no guarantee because it is on your tax notice. So, If you don’t pay, what happens is that eventually your house will be auctioned off by the court clerk, “So these investors are guaranteed their money.”

In fact, according to figures he provided, Nearly 300 people are behind on their tax payments due to the PACE program and it is estimated that 24 have lost their homes because of it. Fasano said the program will no longer be allowed to operate in Pasco County, as Hillsborough County did when it terminated its agreement with PACE in 2020.