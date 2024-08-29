A woman, resident in the state of Californiawest of USAwho was tired of having her mail stolen by criminals, made a particular decision and She sent herself an Apple AirTag to track down the thievesafter which The city police managed to arrest them and put them behind bars..

Through its official website, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported that The victim of the robberies had his own mailbox at the Los Alamos post office.Tired of the constant robberies she suffered there, she made the shipment and contacted the city police officers.

The following Monday, when mail was again missing from their mailbox, the suspects were located in Santa Maria by officers and found “in possession of the victim’s mail“, including the package with the AirTag and other items apparently stolen from other victims.

In the statement, the Sheriff’s Department congratulated the victim for his action in the face of repeated robberies. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate the victim for his proactive solutionwhile noting that he also exercised due caution in contacting police to safely and successfully detain the suspects,” he wrote.

The suspects were booked into the Northern Branch Jail on felony charges.

Arrests for mail theft in California

The suspects in the mail robberies were identified as Virginia Franchessca Lara, 27, of Santa Maria, and Donald Ashton Terry, 37, of Riverside, and both were arrested. Lara was detained at the Northern Branch Jail on felony chargesincluding possession of checks with intent to defraud, fictitious checks, identity theft, credit card theft, and conspiracy, on bail of US$50,000.

In Terry’s case, having a previous criminal record, the bail amounts to US$450,000and the charges against him correspond to possession of checks with the intent to commit fraud, credit card theft, identity theft and conspiracy, along with other arrest warrants related to robberies in Riverside.