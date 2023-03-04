Mexico.- Apparently the extensive list of 34 players presented by Diego Cocca It has not been to everyone’s great taste, some have criticized it, others have applauded it but there was one who did the unexpected, Alvaro Morales He decided to break the list in a live program as a sign of his disapproval of what the Argentine coach had done.

This Thursday Cocca announced the players that he would use for the matches of the League of Nations against Suriman and Jamaica but having not convinced the “Brujo Mayor” he took advantage of his time on television to send a harsh message to the DT del Tri by breaking the list live and reassuring you that you are doing the same as other trainers.

In his analysis, Morales listed some of the players who for his consideration have no reason to be in the call, such as Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo, Tiba Sepúlveda, Héctor Moreno, Julián Araujo, Sebastián Córdova, Raúl Jiménez, Roberto Alvarado and Roberto

of the Rose

He also asked for a better seriousness to the project he has taken since he is preparing the team that will compete in the 2026 World Cup and many of those he called are players with a high average age and that will harm him. Thus he also criticized the lack of other elements that have a better moment and were not called like the two Víctor Guzmán who are members of Chivas and Rayados.

We recommend you read

Just like Morales, many other analysts exploded with that news, so they see a tough problem of age and generational change again in the Mexican team.