This is Harrison Marshall, co-founder of the architecture firm CAUKIN Studio, who was interviewed by CNBC Make It thanks to his peculiar project SKIP House.
The young man decided to build his own house inside a garbage dump
After working for a year abroad, Harrison returned to London to reconnect with his hometown. However, Rental prices were exceeding their budget and demand for a room was very high..
“It had gotten to the point where if you weren’t willing to pay the deposit on the day you were going to see it, [la habitación]”You really didn’t stand a chance,” he said.
The room is divided into two parts: in the lower area you can see the dumpster with the logo of his project, while above he added a wooden space. Inside the container, Marshall It has all the possible comforts: a small kitchen with sink, induction hob and refrigerator, a chair and an attic that he uses as a bedroomThe only thing missing is a bathroom, although he has managed to use a portable toilet outside and shower at work or when he goes to the gym.
The architect’s home lies on an empty lot in Southwark, a borough south-east of London.
