New indiscretions appear on the love story between Sofia Goggia and Massimo Giletti. Those directly involved, at least until today, have neither confirmed nor denied the gossip about them but it was the famous journalist, indirectly, who dropped the bomb. Guest of Belve on Rai Due, shortly before starting the interview with Francesca Fagnani, he confided: “I was thinking of Sofia Goggia that one evening she did your imitation in a crazy way…”.

Fagnani promptly investigated: “So now we invite you here to the Sofia studio”. She then insisted with Massimo asking him if there is a person in her heart at this time. “Yes, she exists,” he confirmed. Francesca thus tried the final lunge, asking her guest if she loves the mountains: a clear reference to the ski champion. Giletti replied with another clear reference to Goggia and his successes: “I love winning mountains”.

Confirming that the story between Sofia Goggia and Massimo Giletti is true and has been going on for some time is a photo published by the weekly Di Più TV. A photo taken last summer which testifies that the sportswoman and the conductor have already been a couple for several months . In the image we see Massimo, from the back, as he walks the streets of Rome behind Sofia during a meeting they had tried to keep secret. According to a source consulted by the magazine, the relationship is still under construction, to be broken in, given that both are very busy. He on TV and radio, while she is almost always traveling for her competitive activity. Apparently the two met at a dinner with mutual friends.

A person very close to Giletti blurted out: “As soon as they have a few days off, they do everything possible to see each other, to be together. Massimo is cooked by Sofia”. The age difference at the moment does not seem to be a problem: he is 60 years old, Goggia is only 30. They have several passions in common: the mountains (Giletti was born and raised in Turin and has always frequented Bardonecchia, one of the most known in Italy), animals and Juventus.