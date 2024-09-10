Great news for Virginia Mihajlovicthe daughter of the former player and coach who has always been esteemed and loved for his character and discipline in the Italian Championship. The woman, in fact, has become a mother for the second time.

There daughter of Sinisa Mihajlovicwho passed away in 2022 after a long battle with leukemia, gave birth to her baby, naming him after his father. A tribute that, according to many, will undoubtedly be appreciated by the good coach up there, as well as by the rest of the family.

The little one Leo Sinisa is the second child born from the marriage with Alessandro Vogliacco, a few years after the birth of Violante in 2021. The news was given by the father himself, through a story published on Instagram. Virginia Mihajlovic had already revealed the sex and name of the child during her participation in Very trueinterviewed by Silvia Toffanin. Here’s how, finally, the little newcomer is paying homage to his grandfather. In a few years he’ll know better why and we bet that the child will be very happy about it.

Alessandro Vogliacco shared the announcement of the birth of the second child with a simple story on Instagram. Black background, white writing, a simple but special message. The Genoa defender announced the news today, September 10. “Leone Sinisa Vogliacco was born. Thank you love, you are a force of nature,” wrote the footballer, addressing his wife.

Virginia Mihajlovic had announced her pregnancy last April during an interview with Very trueexplaining the choice of the name Leone Sinisa, a tribute to the memory of the father. When the two became parents for the first time in October 2021, Sinisa Mihajlovic was very emotional and publicly excited about the arrival of his granddaughter. The couple then married in June 2023 in the cathedral of Monopoli, a few months after Sinisa’s passing, which occurred the previous December.