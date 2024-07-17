More bad news for Fedez which left many fans speechless. The historic host of the program will not be part of the next season of LOL – Whoever laughs is out. The presentation of the new Prime Video schedules announces the return of the popular format in 2025, thanks to the success achieved and the stellar casts that have contributed to its popularity. However, Fedez’s name has disappeared from the “host” entry, marking a turning point in his collaboration with the platform.

Fedez out of LOL: the decision of the management of the Prime platform

Fedez, who hosted LOL since its first edition in 2021, it is currently at the center of media attention not only for its separation from Chiara Ferragnibut also for the episode of aggression involving personal trainer Cristiano Iovino. These events may have influenced Prime Video’s decision not to renew his presence on the show.

The end of the marriage between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni has also had repercussions on the series The Ferragnezwhich saw them as protagonists. Due to their stormy separation and the “pandoro gate” scandal involving Chiara, Prime Video has decided not to continue with new seasons of the series, nor to create a spin-off on the moments that led to the crisis.

Despite Fedez’s exit, Prime Video has announced a new edition of LOL Talent Show – Who Makes You Laugh Is Inside. This formula will be broadcast before the actual show. It will be hosted by Forest Wizardwith Katia Follesa, Elio and Lillo Petrolo. This innovation will offer the jury the opportunity to choose the tenth competitor who will challenge the big names in the main competition. The confirmation of this spin-off demonstrates Prime Video’s commitment to keeping the public’s interest alive for LOL.

As Prime Video prepares for a new era without Fedezfans are curious to see who will take his place and how the show will evolve. One thing is certain: the world of LOL is ready to make us laugh again, with or without its historic host.

