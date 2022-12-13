Mexico.- Andrés García has remained the talk of the media after its recent health collapse because of the diseases who suffers and the overdose for having consumed harmful substances, a situation that left him bedridden receiving artificial oxygen.

‘Pedro navaja’ has shared through his social networks about his state of health to keep his thousands of fans informed, who have been very concerned about the artist.

Fortunately, the youtuber The 81-year-old is improving, which he decided to communicate through a series of photographs.

A few days ago, Anahí sent her great friend a medical specialist of diseases of the respiratory system so that he could review the state of andres garcia finding herself very worried about him.

Given the kind gesture, the famous man was very grateful and happy for what the singer and her husband, the Mr. Manuel Velasco Coellothey did for him, so he published a couple of photos on his Instagram account where he looks very smiling with the doctor Irma Flores.

“I want to thank my dear friend Anahí and her husband, the Mr. Manuel Velasco Coellofor all his attention and kindness, but especially for having sent the Dr. Irma Floresan excellent pulmonologist, whom I also thank for all his attention,” he shared.

Likewise, he took advantage of the moment to thank his followers for all the expressions of affection and good wishes that they have sent him.

For her part, the former member of RBD She responded to the post assuring that she was very grateful to him and his wife, Margarita Portillo, as she says that they always supported her during her youth.

“I adore you with all my heart. You know that you count on me unconditionally. In this life you have to have a good memory and never forget who was good to you. If people REALLY knew all the time and the love that you and Margarita gave me in my teenagers would know all the gratitude that is in my heart. Now it’s my turn and I will always do everything in my power. My family loves you because they know the story perfectly. Here I am for you as I tell you every day in private”, commented the interpreter of ‘Save me’.

Many Internet users were surprised by the friendship that the couple of actors maintains, because they did not imagine that they were so close, but the reality is that their friendship arose from the year 1999, when they participated in the soap opera ‘Mujeres engañadas’, where they played the role of father and daughter.

Back then, the native of Dominican Republic He was 60 years old and she was 17, and there were even several rumors about a romance between them, but the actor managed to deny it.

“No. I saw Anahí as a daughter, nothing more. She was a charming girl and now she is a charming lady, she is very charming, but there was never anything like that,” she confessed to a well-known morning program in 2021.

It should be noted that when the protagonist of ‘Rebel‘ suffered from eating problems, Andrés was there to support her along with his wife, he was even living in Acapulco with his partner, something that the actress has never been able to forget and for which she is very grateful.

“Today I am here to talk about a person who for me, as you all know, is like a father to me. He is an angel because in the worst moments, when I was most out of place in life and sick and things that all of you already You know, there was a person who always cared about me, who took care of me, who advised me and guided me on the right path,” Anahí said a few years ago for the El Debate portal.