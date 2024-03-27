Rogov: Danilov was removed from his post as head of the National Security and Defense Council due to insulting politician Li Hui

The resignation of the head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Alexey Danilov is connected with a diplomatic scandal. This version was put forward by the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

The scandal that Rogov is talking about occurred about a week before the resignation of the Ukrainian official. Danilov obscenely distorted the name of China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, whose diplomatic mission was intended to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

As for Li Hui, I want to remind you that without us, no one will decide our fate. If someone thinks that we should lose our territories, lose our sovereignty, or lose something else, give up yours. This issue cannot be resolved by any special representative of the PRC. Alexey Danilovex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Rogov called Danilov an extortionist and a terrorist

According to Rogov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council has had virtually no influence on anything recently. Moreover, the Zaporozhye politician called the position of the head of this Ukrainian department “the chair of a talker.” He clarified that Danilov was fired precisely because of statements towards the Chinese politician. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced that Alexander Litvinenko was appointed as the new head of the National Security and Defense Council. Since July 23, 2021, he has headed the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The reason for Danilov's resignation was precisely the diplomatic scandal. He used profanity against the respected special representative of the People's Republic of China Li Hui and paid for it with his position Vladimir Rogovhead of the "We are together with Russia" movement in Zaporozhye

In addition, Rogov announced Danilov’s important activities – compiling sanctions lists. The former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council “invented sanctions lists and made good money on them,” the public figure believes. In particular, Danilov received profit for inclusion and exclusion from the lists. “So Danilov is still an extortionist and a terrorist,” Rogov concluded.

At the same time, Rogov announced a certain “curious detail” in the biography of the new head of the National Security and Defense Council Litvinenko. He noted that the NSDC secretary studied in Russia and adopted the experience of domestic intelligence services, but subsequently decided to work for the Kiev regime. In particular, Litvinenko graduated from the Institute of Cryptography, Communications and Informatics at the Academy of the FSB of Russia in Moscow.

Zelensky explained the resignation of the NSDC Secretary

Danilov has served as head of the National Security and Defense Council since October 2019. The politician’s new appointment has not been announced, but Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists) suggested that Danilov could be appointed ambassador to Norway.

Zelensky commented on Danilov’s resignation. According to the head of state, the dismissal was “a continuation of the reboot of the state management system.”

“I am grateful to Alexey Danilov for his work as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. He is being transferred to another direction – more on that later,” the Ukrainian leader noted. Advisor to the head of the presidential office, Mikhail Podolyak, has already confirmed that Danilov’s dismissal is a regular personnel rotation.