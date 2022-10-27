In an interview with the “Flow Podcast”, the PT candidate for the government of São Paulo says he believes in a turn over his opponent

The PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddadsaid this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) he believes in a turn over the opponent, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The former minister mentioned the Ipec survey (formerly Ibope) released on Tuesday (25.out), which shows a technical tie between the 2.

“My challenge is to keep improving in the countryside. In the last survey, I have 43% and Tarcísio has 46%. He’s already seeing me in the rearview mirror.”said in an interview with Flow Podcast.

Haddad said he expected to go from the 1st to the 2nd round at a disadvantage in the polls and attributed, in part, to the “Palace dos Bandeirantes machine”in reference to the support from the governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) to Tarcisio: “I knew that in those 4 weeks, I had a task to fulfill and turn around. In the last 10 days, this distance has dropped by 10 points and we are glued. Now, it’s a debate, going to the woods and on Sunday we know what’s going to happen”.

The former mayor of São Paulo criticized the Republican candidate for his absence from debates in the 2nd round. “I only regretted that he canceled all the others. Canceled the one on Record, canceled the one for Cultura, canceled the one for SBT. He left canceling the debates. Tomorrow is scheduled for Globo, which I believe he will not cancel.”he said.

During the interview, Fernando Haddad also called the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesin “spreadsheet economist” and said he “does not know the reality of the people”.

“The Ipiranga gas station, Guedes is a very rich guy. He doesn’t know what it’s like for a family to earn 2 minimum wages”he added.

The PT candidate for government said that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “don’t know how to count” and that this would be the reason for the chief executive to appear behind the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in voting intentions in the 2nd round, as showed the Research Aggregator of Power 360.

“The inflation you are giving is not his. His is for food, for telephony, for cooking gas. […] And the minimum wage is losing enormous power. This is what is hurting people who earn 1 to 2 salaries”continued.

Haddad also spoke about the arc of alliances in the 2nd round when receiving support from parties, such as the PDT: “I am not just a PT candidate. I’m a candidate for the PSB, for the Rede… I don’t think the progressive camp has ever been as united as it is now”.

The former minister said that, upon leaving the Ministry of Education in 2012, “I had never heard of gender ideology” and blamed the far right for fake news.

“The far right works with a little bit of haunting. It was once a gender ideology, it was once a gay kit, a bottle, now it has a unisex bathroom”mocked.

CIRO GOMES

Haddad cited the presidential race in 2018 and said he had no “hatred” of the ex-minister Ciro Gomeswho disputed the election for the PDT. “I didn’t lose the election because Ciro went to Paris. I wouldn’t do it if I were him because I think it hurt him. Ciro did not harm me, he harmed himself”declared.

The PT also said he regretted Ciro’s absence from Lula’s presidential campaign in 2022, in addition to mentioning a disagreement between the pedestrian and the brothers. city and Ivo Gomes In Ceara.

“If the guy doesn’t even get along with his brothers, will I get along with the guy?”asked Haddad.

In July, PDT and PT ended the alliance in the state that had existed since 2006 after differing over the group’s candidate in the government election. Ivo and Cid were against the split between the two acronyms in Ceará and remained absent from Ciro’s presidential campaign.