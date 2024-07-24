When people go out with their metal detectors to the beach they are expecting to find a treasure in the sand. But A man found something that moved Internet users, an object accompanied by a note that a mother had left years ago.

While on a beach in Oregon, a man discovered what he initially thought was nothing more than an item left behind by a vacationer. He was shocked to realize that they were actually someone’s cremated remains.

The fact was so peculiar that he decided to publish his discovery through the Reddit platform with the message “sad but interesting find.”

As he shared, He initially thought he had found a device related to geocaching.a practice in which treasure hunters use GPS-enabled devices to track a container and see how far it can go. But, he soon realized that wasn’t the case.

And he found out exactly what he had found buried about 15 centimeters deep when Next to the bag, he saw a note.

On the sheet of paper the deceased’s mother had written: “These are the ashes of my son Steven Genberg. If you find them, please be respectful and return them. Thank you. A grieving mother.”

Of course, after uploading his story to the digital platform many questioned him if he had respected the mother’s wishes To which he replied without hesitation: “Yes, I put them back on.”

Other users noted that There were very few ashes in the jar, so they began to speculate that the mother had probably decided to spread them in different places.surely your child’s favorites with the intention of honoring his memory.

In the note, a mother asked for respect for her children’s ashes. Photo:Reddit Leading_Ad_9732 Share

Reddit users discover whose ashes were buried on a beach

In case of A man who found the ashes of a deceased person on a beach next to a note from his mother asking for respect, it attracted so much attention that many Reddit users took it upon themselves to investigate exactly who they belonged to.

The only clue they had was that the deceased’s name was Steven Genberg, that was enough and It is speculated that it was a 20-year-old man who died in a car accident. in British Columbia. Sadly, they also claimed that he was expecting a child with his girlfriend at the time.