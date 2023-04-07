Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested a few days ago in Russia, has been formally charged with espionage. The Tass agency made it known, while the reporter denied any accusation. Various pressure attempts have been made on the Kremlin to ask for his release, but according to what was said by Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Ryabkov, these are “useless hopes”.

Ryabkov also had a meeting with US Ambassador to Moscow Linne Tracy. “During the discussion on the detention of US citizen Gershkovich in Russia, raised by Tracy, the attention of the head of the diplomatic mission was drawn to the serious nature of the allegations he is facing. It was underlined that he was caught in the act while trying to obtain secret data, using his status as a journalist as a cover for an illegal activity qualifying as espionage,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The question of access to him – it continues – by representatives of the US embassy, ​​who have been duly informed of the detention, is being examined on the basis of past consular practice and the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

For the Wall Street Journal, Gershkovich covered Russia, Ukraine and the countries of the former Soviet Union. Previously, she worked for the AFP agency and the Moscow Times and was a contributor to the New York Times. In a statement, Moscow’s internal intelligence services said that the journalist, “acting on instructions from the American side, was collecting information covered by state secrecy on the activity of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex”.