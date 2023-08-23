France is still reeling from the brutal rape of a 29-year-old girl on August 4, who was also impaled on a broomstick. The man arrested for these events, Oumar N., is in prison accused of “rape accompanied by torture or barbaric acts.” In the Cherbourg neighborhood where he lived until now, graffiti against him has begun to appear and several neighbors have issued death threats against the young man. “He is a monster”, say the people who know him, according to the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’.

The rape occurred on August 4, when the young man broke into the victim’s house. The assailant, almost two meters tall, beat her, raped her and then impaled her with a 75-centimeter broom. The woman suffered perforations of the colon, small intestine, peritoneum, and diaphragm, a pneumothorax, rib fractures, cyanosis of the chest, and elevated risk of septic shock. After intervening in the operating room, the doctors induced a coma and since then she has been torn between life and death. The physicians had to receive psychological assistance.

According to ‘Le Figaro’, Oumar N. was a young man known in the neighborhood where he lived for violence and threats to his environment. “We sometimes saw her mother on the ground crying and she said: Oumar hit me,” the residents of the neighborhood have declared. The same sources have indicated that it was normal for the 18-year-old to call his friends when his mother went to work. In the apartment where he lived, they organized parties with alcohol and hashish that frightened the inhabitants of the building. “It was common for them to relieve themselves in the stairwell,” they added. According to the same story, the inhabitants of the building avoided confronting the young man and his friends.

Graffiti against the detainee



Oumar N. has a police record for 17 charges. Among them, robberies, manipulation of stolen objects, incestuous sexual assault and rebellion. In 2019 he was investigated for the rape of a minor in a socio-educational medical boarding school, although the case was filed when the judges understood that the crime was not serious enough. In 2022 he was prosecuted for an attempted sexual assault on his twelve-year-old sister. The investigation for this cause is still open. The young man was recently summoned for a psychiatric examination in which he did not appear.

In the neighborhood where the defendant lived, graffiti has appeared in which it can be read: Oumar leaves violeur T. Mort». (Omar dirty rapist. You are dead). In the same way, the neighbors are making statements in which they ask that life imprisonment be applied to him. “He does not have to go out again,” said one of his neighbors.