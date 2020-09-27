US presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused incumbent Donald Trump of lying like Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels. “He’s a bit like Goebbels. You tell a lie long enough, repeat it, repeat it, repeat it – and it counts as general knowledge, “said Biden in an interview broadcast on TV station MSNBC on Saturday. It was triggered by a question about Trump’s claims that Biden was a socialist.

Trump always declares in his appearances that Biden will promote “radical left” who would destroy America and bring chaos to American cities. He also claims, among other things, that Biden and the Democratic Party are using postal votes in the hope that the presidential election on November 3 will be manipulated with forged ballot papers.

Goebbels was one of Adolf Hitler’s closest confidants during the Nazi era and a pioneer of the Holocaust.

In any case, Biden said he was preparing for “personal attacks and lies” in his first television duel with Trump. “It will be difficult,” he admitted. “My guess is that it will be a single direct attack.”

Above all, he expects personal attacks. “That’s the only thing he can do,” Biden said of his Republican rival.

“He doesn’t know much”

“He doesn’t know how to discuss facts. He’s not that smart, ”added Biden. “He doesn’t know much about foreign policy, he doesn’t know much about domestic policy. He doesn’t know much about the details. ”

The first TV debate between Trump and Biden will take place on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. There will be two more TV duels before the presidential election on November 3rd. The television debates between the presidential candidates are traditionally the highpoint of the US election campaign and are awaited with great excitement.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Some Biden supporters fear that the former Vice President, who has been ahead in the national polls so far, could be outdone by the much more aggressive Trump in a direct exchange of blows.

But Biden says he is prepared for it. “People know that the president is a liar,” said the 77-year-old in the television interview. So this will not cause any surprises in the TV duel. Biden announced that despite the attacks, he would present his arguments as to why Trump “failed” and why he had better answers for voters. (dpa / AFP)