How is Lando Buzzanca doing? Doctor Tomaselli speaks to Ansa, but his son announces that he wants to file complaints

Many are concerned about the health of Lando Buzzancathe well-known stage, film and television actor, with a career spanning more than 55 years behind him.

He is hospitalized in the Rome hospital, at the Gemelli Polyclinic, after one fall inside the nursing home where it was.

The doctor spoke to the microphones of theHandlerevealing his health conditions. Here are his words:

He is 87 years old, but he seems to be 115. He was in this state already in July. In six months she lost 25 kilos. We don’t know what he was hospitalized for. We’ve been told that he fell off his chair, but in an RSA it’s almost impossible. Because this would be synonymous with carelessness. He could have been hospitalized for any other reason.

Statements that have not gone down to at all Maximilian Buzzancathe son of Lando Buzzanca.

Dad was better today. He ate everything, even a sweet, he was livelier, as far as a person suffering from dementia can be. I will denounce Francesca Della Valle, a sentence has established that I have no right against my father and Fulvio Tomaselli, I will do it to protect my father and his privacy.

I will also make a complaint to the order of journalists and the order of doctors

Massimiliano confessed that he was undecided whether to make a complaint against the RSA for negligence.

Just the doctor Fulvio Tomaselli spoke of the conditions of the well-known actor and also of the fact that his partner Francesca Della Valle cannot visit him freelywithout asking the administrator.

The RSA is not a hospital, a place of assistance, it shouldn’t have stayed there for 11 months. They told us he fell off his chair but in an RSA it’s almost impossible. It is the family that should ask about the reasons for this incident.