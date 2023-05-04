Over 40 years of difference but they swear they love each other madly. But there are those who disagree.

Love has no age and there is no doubt about that. In fact, very often we hear of love stories between two people with a substantial age difference. If the age difference is also linked to the heritage, the prejudices about the couple become unbearable.

They know it well Co Ngan29-year-old model very famous on social media e Wynn Katzowner of the brand rough roses who is 75 years old. The two have been together for some time despite the 46-year difference and obviously often end up in the crosshairs of haters who think that the model is with the entrepreneur only for the money.

The two met on social media in 2019 and then met in person in Vietnam during a business trip. There have been ups and downs between the two but in 2021 they got officially engaged.

Their story is booming, the model reiterated that Wynn is the love of her life and several times she has dedicated sweet phrases to her partner. Obviously her lifestyle is high and on her Instagram profile the 29-year-old publishes photos of gourmet dinners and overnight stays in luxury hotels. “Had an amazing birthday with you again after 3 1/2 years apart from each other. Thanks for waiting for me so long” – one of his last comments under a post.

Unfortunately, offensive messages arrive daily under his photos. Among the negative comments many say: “You are only interested in money”. Or again: “The power of money…father and daughter look so funny.” Among the most unpleasant, one user wrote: “You’re waiting for me to die to get your hands on the inheritance.”

At the moment, however, the couple responds to criticism by showing themselves happy and she often takes pictures outside the wonderful house wynn has a Los Angeles.