Lorenzo Amoruso he found love again alongside Afarin Mirzaei, a young 33-year-old Iranian who chose to rebuild her life in Italy. Despite the age difference of over 20 years, Lorenzo and Afarin have built a solid and deep relationship, which defies not only time but also cultural barriers.

Lorenzo Amoruso Introduces His New Iranian Girlfriend

Interviewed by Novella 2000Amoruso explained how the geographical and cultural origin of Afarin had a positive impact on their relationship. The former footballer emphasizes how his girlfriend grew up faster than her peers due to the lifestyle they lead in Iran.

“I am 53, Affi is almost 33, but this has never been a problem for us. She is Iranian and has a different mentality than the Western one.”

Afarin, who graduated in architecture in her home country, left Iran to seek greater freedom and independence. She comes from a background that felt limited in a society where women are often considered less than men. Lorenzo told the story of Afarin’s courageous journey, finding a new beginning in Italy. Here she had to adapt to a new culture. She also worked while studying for a second degree in Fashion Design at the University of Florence, a goal she is now close to achieving.

Lorenzo, fresh from the end of the long love story with Manila Nazzarofound in Afarin a new hope and a connection that led them to imagine a future together, to the point of even considering marriage.

“I don’t rule it out. It should be civil, since I am Catholic and Affi is Muslim.”

The meeting between Lorenzo and Afarin happened completely by chance, during a quiet summer day in Florence, during a dinner at the sportsman’s villa. Afarin had been invited by mutual acquaintances, and in that relaxed context a special connection was born between the two.

Both had just ended important relationships and had no intention of starting a new love story, but time played in their favor. Amoruso recounts the slow and gradual nature of their relationship, built on solid foundations and a mutual understanding that overcame the initial difficulties.

Today, Lorenzo and Afarin represent an example of how love can overcome cultural and age differences, demonstrating that there are no obstacles that cannot be overcome.

