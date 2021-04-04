UIn order to create at least a bit of an Easter mood, we would like to join Pope Francis this week. The full-time Pope expert Andreas Englisch says about him Golden leaf, “That he tells pretty bad jokes,” and English reproduces one of them at once. Do you have a little time right now?

So: “A priest buys a refrigerator in Northern Norway, where outside temperatures are minus 50 degrees. Another priest then asks him: ‘Why do you buy a refrigerator when it is minus 50 degrees?’ The priest replies, ‘So that my children can have it warmer.’ “Okay. To fully penetrate this joke, it would probably take several years of exegesis. Let’s hope Francis’ children do not inherit their father’s humor.

It’s about drinking

The almost religious feeling of awakening that gave him his first vaccination is described in picture Franz Josef Wagner: “I’ve never seen so much care. Hundreds of volunteers accompany you, they are students for 15 euros an hour. ”His euphoria, which even tempts him to use gender asterisks, is granted to him, on the other hand: when hundreds of young people embrace a single, albeit older man , then something is actually going fundamentally wrong with our vaccination policy.



About to make a glass of wine immortal: Fritz Keller

The winemaker and DFB President Fritz Keller talks about other substances, namely wine Colorful: “It’s not about collecting, it’s about drinking. A bottle of wine only becomes immortal when it is drunk. ”A nice saying – but does it only apply if the bottle is enjoyed in a select group, or can you immortalize one or two bottles in front of the television in the evening? Wouldn’t the poor things have died a senseless death after all?

Lively decoration

Guido Maria Kretschmer is always in demand when it comes to questions of style. In addition to fashion, he now also deals with interior design: “I know what all of my furniture looks like from below. I’ve been lying in every room in my house, ”he says New wife. What would really interest us now: Why is Kretschmer lying around in his apartment? Did he immortalize a few bottles too many? Does he often lie there with his husband?



Designer Guido Maria Kretschmer with his favorite decoration, Frank

Although, Kretschmer’s husband Frank usually says: “It just makes a lot of sense in the facility,” praised Kretschmer. “I can place it so nicely. It’s my living decoration. ”Let’s hope for Frank that he doesn’t end up in the basement at some point during a major redecoration campaign. In any case, we now understand why some great women have found such strange partners: They may not speak a straight sentence, but they go wonderfully with the sideboard.

Everyone broke free

What Dunja Rajter likes about her husband, she tells him New sheet: “He surprises me every day and always – just every minute.” Nice for her, but do you really want to be constantly surprised by your husband? Every minute a bouquet of flowers, a poem you wrote yourself, a mariachi combo under the window, the confession of having an illegitimate child?

A surprise that you certainly do not want: a postcard from the man from a fertility cave that he visited with a colleague. The actor couple Johanna Klante and Daniel Morgenroth report in Colorfulhow they once got together in Australia despite their respective partnerships, because, according to Klante, “there was this total attraction between us”. Morgenroth adds: “When we were in the fertility cave of Ayers Rock, I knew I had to submit to the higher powers.” Colorful: “Everyone ended his relationship and made himself free for the other.” Does that mean that you immediately got rid of your clothes? Apparently the pulling power was also considerable.

Leaping sparks

Meanwhile, Peter Heinrich Brix tells the story Echo of the womanAs he also ended up as an actor: “I grew up in the country and trained as a farmer. But then I took on the lead role in a play at a fire brigade festival and the spark jumped. ”How good that the fire brigade was there, that could have turned out badly.

Sometimes, however, it is not a fire truck that helps, but a carriage. At least that’s what it claims The actual, which reports that only 47 percent of Dutch people trust the monarchy after the royal couple granted themselves a luxury vacation during the lockdown. But now a “golden charm offensive” is being launched: “Just in time for Máxima’s 50th birthday on May 17th, the world-famous golden coach is ready to drive again after five years of restoration.”

If a disgruntled people can actually be reconciled through something like this, then Merkel, Spahn and Laschet should perhaps soon be driving a golden carriage through the country. Any shrewd Union MP will be able to find something like this cheaply.