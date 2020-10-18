A.b and an even tries hard image-Newspaper to bring a little level into your paper Then she interviews, for example, “Germany’s brightest philosophers and thinkers”, as she calls Peter Sloterdijk, which is not very nice to Habermas and Richard David Precht. In any case, Sloterdijk also devotes himself to very mundane topics such as the question of the future CDU chairman and possible candidate for chancellor of the Union, and he answers them as one can expect from the brightest German thinker: the greatest will win.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the "Life" section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

According to Sloterdijk, he believes “that Jens Spahn’s height triggers something like a De Gaulle effect. If someone is that tall, he should have the appropriate talents, shouldn’t he? ”Certainly, we just wonder what that means if, according to Wikipedia, Jens Spahn is 1.92 meters tall, Markus Söder is 1.94 meters and Friedrich Merz even 1.98 meters. Do different De Gaulle effects then compete with each other? And what exactly had once made Messrs Schröder (1.74 meters) and Schmidt (1.72 meters) chancellors: a Napoleon effect?

My name: Frutti di Mare

Nathalie Volk has just made herself a little bigger. The model “is now officially changed to Miranda DiGrande,” knows image, and would like to get started in Hollywood like this: “With ‘Miranda DiGrande’ I feel like myself.” The name writes Gala, “It occurred to her in a dream”, and even if such a name would not occur to us in a dream, we must admit that it is memorable. We would have found Cruella de Vil, Frutti di Mare and Roberta De Niro even more sonorous.



Stand by his sins: Michael Patrick Kelly

Arnold Schwarzenegger has become a star without a stage name Colorful-Lets the interviewer act nicely by responding to the invitation, “Tell us about the new woman in your life”: “I’ll tell you something about my life. It is filled with three careers. ”Which he then reviews in detail. In acting, of course, he admits, “my options for roles are becoming increasingly narrow. If you need a young lover, I will definitely not be called. ”That surprises us that Schwarzenegger was apparently also considered for young lovers and not just for the same brute powerhouses.

Where’s Mister Olympia?

Schwarzenegger admits that aging is “probably more difficult for him than many others. There are not very many who stand in front of the mirror like me and say: ‘You were once Mister Universe. Take a look at yourself. Where is he now? Where is Mister Olympia? ‘“We are really happy that we never had ambitions to be in a particularly good shape and that we don’t have to abuse ourselves in front of the mirror. Anyway, the limp and weak guy we were thirty years ago is still there.



Soon no longer drawn by Lagerfeld, but by life? Cat choupette

Choupette, once pampered lap cat of the blessed Karl Lagerfeld, has also experienced better times. Because loud Colorful delayed the payment of funds from Lagerfeld’s will, “she last flew a line to Olhão in the Algarve and lived in a low-budget holiday home. Instead of lucrative advertising deals with global brands, appearances at cat fairs have been on the agenda up to now. “Poor kitty! We wish Choupette that she doesn’t have to open hardware stores or move into the jungle camp in order to laboriously earn her own mice.

To make matters worse, it also wakes you up Gala her social envy with the headline “Claudia Schiffer – Your dogs live so luxuriously”. In addition, she shows the “design of the dog room with basket space, cloakroom, sink and heater under the ceiling”. Is something like that actually considered a luxury? And are the dogs really happy about their wardrobe and their own washbasin?

A lout as a toddler

In any case, we were delighted to see the headline in Leisure week: “Jörg Pilawa – funny confession – as a toddler he was a little lout”. Two almost forgotten terms in one sentence, wonderful, we’d like more of them: Wasn’t Pilawa a little slacker as a three-cheese-high? A little flail as a quilt? And a little bully as a boy?

All of this apparently also applies to singer Michael Patrick Kelly, the opposite Echo of the woman admits, “I have probably broken almost all of the ten commandments several times.” Almost all of them, that’s startling. Let us sincerely hope that he will not sanctify the Lord’s day several times or desire his neighbor’s wife than that he has killed several times.

The current corona development is also depressing. But Barbara Wussow sees hope, she tells him New sheet: “During the last shoot in Colombia, I met a guardian angel in the form of a doctor. He prayed for my family and me. That made me feel that nothing could happen to us. ”It’s nice when she sees it that way. However, if we had an appointment with the doctor ourselves and he would start praying immediately, then we would not be quite as confident.