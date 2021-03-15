The until now Senator of Citizens and former Secretary of Organization of the party during Albert Rivera’s stage, Fran Hervías, ruled out this Monday “going down to the mud” and «Enter into disqualifications» with your «former colleagues» from Ciudadanos after they have criticized his lack of “dignity” from the orange formation.

In an interview in RNE, Hervías regretted that Cs wants to “turn politics into mud fights” and discarded his involvement in the failure of the motion of censure in Murcia, after three dissident deputies from the orange formation joined the PP , thus causing it to decay.

«It is totally false, it is evident that in the news there are many ‘fake news’“Said Hervías, who has refused to” play “to find out” who are the Three Wise Men. ” Along these lines, the former Cs leader made it clear that the operation in the Region was piloted by the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea.

«It is quite sad that there are falsehoods on this issue in Murcia. The question has to be why in the middle of a pandemic you have to make motions of no confidence, create political instability with five million unemployed, why do we start playing chairs. That is what we have to ask ourselves, “he said.

However, Hervías acknowledged that he received calls from Ciudadanos and the Popular Party asking for his express intervention, although he ruled out doing so. Thus, and after joining the ‘popular’, Hervías opted to offer a “strong political project” that “provides solutions, which is committed to the economy and social justice.”

In this context, the former Cs leader insisted that its change is motivated by the shift from the ‘orange’ strategy, which has “become part of the problem and not part of the solution “, being now the” crutch of sanchismo. ” “I have decided to join a project that can confront sanchismo, guarantee Spain’s progress, unity, defend the constitutional framework and leave a party like Ciudadanos that I built and help to consolidate in the whole of Spain,” he concluded.