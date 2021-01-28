In 1978, Mathieu Lindon and Hervé Guibert met at Michel Foucault’s. “Transitive friendship”, born of mutual friends. Herve, “Was handsome, young, had talent”. Ten years later, here they are in Rome, boarders at the Villa Medici. Hervé, it was in the fall of 1987 for two years, just before learning his HIV status. Lindon (son of Jérôme, Éditions de Minuit), it was in 1988, also for two years. When Hervé’s “contract” ends, Lindon offers to share his Roman home with him. Guibert died on December 27, 1991, fifteen months after their return to Paris.

Two “rascals”, “with joyful stupidity”

This book, Hervelino, affectionate nickname given by Lindon to his friend – who was never her lover, he specifies – declines these years of cohabitation at the Villa Medici. “Eternity so ephemeral”, before degradation. There are two “Rascals”, “joyous stupidity” (dixit Guibert), linked by the same love of literature. Lindon rereads Guibert’s manuscripts, which he can confidently correct. Nothing more moving than to see these lives transformed by each other. They are 35 years old. The disease, we hear it like a deaf bass, within the lightness cultivated at the Villa Medici: farces, rituals, meetings, habits. Lunch, afternoon tea, dinner always together (for Guibert it is about “Fight against weight loss”). A youth is said there instead of “Leaden atmosphere” expected, even if it “Escaped, and with great waters for Hervé”. “The Villa, for him, was already the end of his life. “” We talked, we laughed, we were good ­ together. ” A caustic, courageous Guibert, far from the dark circle which today halos his name.

A book that did not go without saying

The ” second year “, when the disease appears, Guibert “Kept writing. And I didn’t write anything ”. If Lindon practices novels “Pure imagination”, Guibert renews autofiction: with To the friend who didn’t save my life (Gallimard, 1990), published during his stay in Rome, it was his death that he began to write. The flavor of existence suddenly changes. The staff no longer dares to change the sheets for fear of contamination.… From Mathieu, withdrawn, is born addiction to heroin, which ruins him. And his shame in the face of Hervé, otherwise devastated.

I’ve been trying to write about Herve. But Herve is not a subject, what does it mean to write on?

This book was not straightforward. The style, noticeably upset, reflects a state of uncertainty. The sentence, strangely constructed, is complicated by inversions which slow down its course to better flesh it out. Questions emerge: “I’ve been trying to write about Hervé for a long time. But Hervé is not a subject, what does it mean to write on? “But what to write about a loved one? “” I don’t know what to remember. “ Lindon digs into his memory like a pocketbook. He finds the pages torn from a small notepad, where their old poems rub shoulders: “This Nepalese palace is not ugly. “” The last months of his life, in Paris, I didn’t see Hervé much. “ At Clamart hospital, where his friend is hospitalized, Lindon stays in the car, in the parking lot. The tragic is signified there in a simplicity that grips the heart. Hervé Guibert would have noted the word DEATH on the 27th. “It was not DEAD that was written, but the first four letters of my first name”, writes Lindon. Guibert’s dedications to Lindon, in facsimile at the end of the book, overlap the time to reach us.