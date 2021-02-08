The secretary general of the departmental union CGT of Seine-Saint-Denis appears this Monday before the judicial tribunal of Bobigny for violence against a person holding public authority. On October 31, 2019, the CGT official was arrested while demonstrating alongside about fifteen activists from his union for the defense of public services. “I am accused of having slapped a police officer, but at no time did I slap anyone”, Hervé Ossant defends himself. On the other hand, the cégétiste believes that the police have shown violence. “We entered the forecourt of the prefecture without any problem. I was answering journalists’ questions when a cordon of police started pushing us for several tens of meters. We were molested, they fought over our banner “Stop the scrapping of the public service” and I was exfiltrated in the stampede ”, testifies the trade unionist, who says he is shocked by the disproportion between the demonstration and the reaction of the police. “These lawsuits aim to make us bow our heads, to deprive us of defending the general interest and public services”, considers Hervé Ossant. Proof that this summons is far from intimidating the activists, a demonstration of support is organized this Monday at 11:30 am in front of the court of Bobigny, and a new inter-union rally in defense of public services in Seine-Saint-Denis is scheduled for Wednesday .