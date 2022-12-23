There is more «Zemmour right» than «Le Pen right» in the attack on the Kurdish cultural center in the Xth arrondissement of Paris, says Hervé le Bras, French historian and demographer, profound connoisseur of the extreme right, teacher at L’École des Hautes études of Social Sciences and author of illuminating essays such as Farewell to the masses and Ithe demon of origins. Demographics and the far right (Feltrinelli).

Professor Le Bras, what is your first reaction to yesterday’s attack?

«I thought it was a rather rare type of attack for France, at least judging by the first elements collected, I would almost say it was more a German thing. I have no memories of similar episodes in France, perhaps the closest thing to this was the attack in Nice. Even in that case we were dealing with a psychically fragile person, manipulated by propaganda, who took action at a certain point. There are still not enough elements to give an exhaustive judgement, let’s say that at first glance I don’t see the gesture of an affiliate of extreme right-wing groups, but more of an isolated gesture”.

Has there been a strengthening of far-right propaganda in France lately?

«Yes, something has changed with the candidacy of Eric Zemmour, it is with him that the tone has become more aggressive. The electoral campaign of Marine Le Pen and the Ressemblement National was not at all focused on anti-migrant issues, and for a very simple reason: now in France 37 percent of those who were previously considered immigrants have French nationality, are French to all intents and purposes, including electoral ones. So much so that you no longer speak of migrants, but of “foreigners”, a rather smoky category… Zemmour no, he conducted an electoral campaign with very violent anti-migrant tones – he was also convicted of statements against Muslims – therefore if there are excesses they come from the “coté Zemmour” rather than the “coté Le Pen”».

How do their electorates differ?

«The electorate of the Ressemblement is a provincial electorate, very poorly trained, coming from the working class and white-collar workers. Zemmour’s electorate, on the other hand, belongs to a middle class, more cultivated from the point of view of education, reminiscent of the old electorate of Jean Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father, made up of artisans and small traders, perhaps closer to the electorate of the Italian far right. If there is one person who may have had an influence on the man who shot yesterday in Paris it is Eric Zemmour – at least judging from the few elements available so far. Just remember that Zemmour in Paris did a better result than Le Pen, in the 16th arrondissement for example he got a lot of votes ».

Do they also represent different generations?

«The characteristic profile of Marine Le Pen’s electorate ranges from 30 to 55 years of age, also because in France – unlike in other European countries – only 14 percent of the elderly vote on the right. Zemmour, on the other hand, also tends to attract younger people, especially radicalized ones, because it corresponds more to the tastes of an extreme and aggressive right. Also in this case, the elderly who follow him are very few”.

Do you see a political confrontation on the right?

«A debate will certainly open up on the question of controls, and there will be those, from the right, who will demand more controls on the dangers of the extreme right. In recent years, whenever there was a crime of this kind, the responsibilities always fell on immigrants. Yesterday’s events make us say “well, this time immigrants have nothing to do with it”. I cannot fail to see a result of Zemmour’s relentless propaganda and I am quite convinced that Marine Le Pen will try to distance herself from this kind of thing, she will probably be the one to bring arguments against Zemmour, it is known that the rivalry within the far right is always very strong. Incidentally, in France, historically, the far right has always been very divided, since the beginning of the 20th century. The first who managed to unify it was Jean Marie Le Pen».

Are there any reactions to fear?

“There certainly will be. I can already see mobilizations and protests, also because the left is going through a profound difficulty at the moment, and this is a good opportunity to raise its head and reaffirm some fundamental principles. Let’s just say it would be very surprising if there were no reactions. Just as it will be interesting to follow what turn the debate will take on how much danger is controlled on the right. Because that there is a danger seems to me decidedly beyond doubt.