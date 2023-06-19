Im Exactly it gets interesting. I look at the first picture in the exhibition, all are black and white photographs. The view goes from a room into a hallway, where a closed door with a glass panel captures my attention. A blurred face that looks like a ghost can be seen behind this corrugated glass. The proportion is surprising, as the head only just extends over the door handle.

Is that an elderly woman, a child, a young man? Scattered on the floorboards are notes, are they post-its, tickets, lottery tickets? The runner in the hallway makes waves, someone ran, stumbled, a fight? “Vertiges” is the title next to it, dizziness. The second photograph seems easier to grasp, an armored rider on horseback, a figure standing on a floorboard casting shadows, but is there another shadow and paper?

At first glance, the pictures from fifteen years seem unspectacular, they show no protagonists, but questions about the details arise. At second glance one notices how present the people are in these, their rooms, that is art, photographs as a form of feeling.



Hervé Guibert, “Message incomparable”, 1990

Image: Christine Guibert/Courtesy Les Douches la Galerie, Paris



“The Covid pandemic made me realize how an apartment can be our whole universe,” says curator Anthony Huberman. We are on the second floor of the Kunst-Werke exhibition center in Berlin, it is the day of the opening. The author of the photographs is Hervé Guibert, born in 1955 in Saint-Cloud, west of Paris on the Seine. As a veterinarian, his father inspects the Les Halles slaughterhouses, and his son adores Francis Bacon and Jean Genet. He starts writing and publishing young, always from the perspective of the self.







The result is an impressive body of work, more than three dozen books published, on the one hand about photography – because Hervé Guibert was hired at the age of only 22 as chief critic for photography at “Le Monde”, a newspaper that at that time did not even print photos -; on the other hand, stories and novels, for which we now have the term autofiction. He writes openly from the gay man’s perspective, about himself, his family, his friends, his loved ones, his sex.

However, he only became known to the general public with a novel published in 1990, in which he also reported on the death of his confidant and neighbor Michel Foucault. The two lived in the same house at 289 rue de Vaugirard, and Guibert writes frankly and accurately the truth, it is a death caused by AIDS. In France, this book had the effect of Rock Hudson dying in the USA, a pandemic could no longer be ignored. Hervé Guibert also died as a young, beautiful man in 1991, at the age of only 36. It’s the tragedy of a generation.



Hervé Guibert, “Deux pieds sur banquette”, 1981

:



Image: Christine Guibert/Courtesy Les Douches la Galerie, Paris



“After his death, people wanted to see the pictures in which he was depicted.” Of course, self-portraits were also his subject, long before the selfie. The lady with the blond hair and the red-painted mouth from Paris, who is sitting across from me and speaking, wears a black jumpsuit, elegant jewelery and patent-leather sandals. She is Christine Guibert, nee Seemuller, the wife of Hervé. “He started taking pictures early, his father, with whom he had a close relationship, bought a Rollei 35.”







When she met Hervé in 1976, she had been Thierry Juono’s girlfriend for three years. Hervé and Thierry fall in love, and similar to the film by François Truffaut, similar to the relationship between Jules, Jim and Catherine, a relationship develops between Thierry, Hervé and Christine. “It wasn’t easy at first, but it was possible.” From then on, there are three of them. “A construct that turns into a real friendship.” They’re young, they’re growing together, they’re a chosen family. “It was a great adventure.”



Hervé Guibert, “Chambre de Mathieu”, c. 1989

:



Image: Christine Guibert/Courtesy Les Douches la Galerie, Paris



Hervé learned a lot of technical things from Thierry, who also took photos. “Hervé had a sense of the right moment.” He sometimes only takes one shot. What did his rooms look like? “His library was large, otherwise he didn’t have many things.” Christine lives with Thierry and Hervé lives alone, most of the time on Rue Moulin Vert. “He needed the seclusion to write.” Together they go on vacation, travel to Elba, to Budapest, to East Berlin. “He was always nervous when he gave me his new book, and it’s strange to recognize yourself as a literary character,” she says. “But the writer’s job is to be sincere.”

Her family grows when Christine has children, a boy and a girl, with Thierry. In 1988, Hervé, Thierry and Christine were tested for the HI virus and all three were positive. When Hervé falls seriously ill, he asks Christine to marry him, leaving his inheritance to his chosen family. “At first I hesitated, but then I said yes.” Back then, in June 1989, only a man and a woman could marry. Hervé will live another year and a half, he dies shortly after Christmas 1991 by suicide. It was important to him to remain in control until the very end, and he leaves a detailed will. Thierry dies too, in July 1992. “And I didn’t know if I would die quickly myself.” But the new medication saved her. She’s alive and she’s taking care of Hervé’s legacy.

We sit across from each other and it’s an intense moment that makes me think how much we’re all stuck in time. Anyone who becomes infected with the HI virus today takes a pill a day and cannot infect anyone. HIV has become a personal detail that is not talked about enough. “I think you have to say things,” Hervé Guibert affirmed in his last interview. “He’s still alive in a way,” says Christine Guibert. His love lives on in his family and in his work. It is interesting in detail.

“Herve Guibert – This and More”Kunst-Werke Berlin, until August 20th.