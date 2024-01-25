11 years ago, the elegant man who meets with EL PAÍS to talk about corruption and who has just played himself in a film, The mail, by Daniel Calparsoro, was imprisoned in the Valdemoro prison. His name is Hervé Falciani, he is now 52, ​​and he has good memories of the prison in which he remained for five and a half months, while the Spanish justice system decided on the request – finally denied – for extradition to Switzerland, which accused him – and convicted in absentia—of economic espionage. When he left the prison, the Spanish authorities gave him an escort. This systems engineer of French and Italian nationality, a former employee of the HSBC bank in Geneva, had seized in 2008 the data of 130,000 tax evaders from around the world, including Spain, which recovered, with his help, more than 250 million euros. for the public coffers. The so-called Falciani List is still alive. The seemingly easiest questions, such as where you live or what you do today, seem the most difficult to answer: “In several countries, but when my life becomes normal, I would like to return to Spain. Now I don't even have a cell phone on me”; “He collaborated with foundations such as Baltasar Garzón, with the Valencian Agency Anfifraude, in the design of an application to control the execution of public works, with officials…”

Ask. His escape to Spain in 2012 was also something out of a movie. He claims that the United States warned him that her life was in danger.

Answer. Yes. It had to pass through international waters and activate the order of [busca y captura] of Interpol to hand me over with certain guarantees of the rule of law. Luckily, the secret and intelligence services of different countries always supported me.

Q. Did you then have the feeling that your life was in danger? Do you have it today?

R. Well, we touch the noses of financial powers, scoundrels, drug traffickers, arms traffickers, diamond traffickers, terrorists and high-ranking public figures. In financing channels offshore there is all that. Do I engage in risky activities? Clear. But I have never been afraid and I never will be. For me, risk is not an emotion, it is information and I manage it as such.

Q. Their list contained more than 130,000 names of fraudsters from 200 countries. In the documentary The Falciani List It is told how many of them were not convicted, others paid a fine… Did you feel frustrated with the result?

R. The list is another expression of the work that many men and women continue to do. It was a list of names, but also of mechanisms, of methods. There are banks that are being investigated today. The interesting thing was to scare those who believed themselves to be untouchable, to convey that information is what allows us to fight against impunity, to equalize forces. From this film in which I have participated, The mailI like that it shows that power in an entertaining way for Generation Z, that it is more attractive to be an infiltrated courier, an informant, than a courier. [persona que traslada dinero] to dry. Many people are needed in the information war, which is what can overthrow the most powerful, return to citizens what was theirs, and also imagination to try to think what the other side is preparing.

“I have friends who made money transfers or bought an island”

Q. Who learns faster: fraudsters or those who persecute them?

R. There are many more honest citizens than those who are not. I am optimistic. It is now easier to infiltrate people or mechanisms to detect corruption. The same technology that bleaches use is used. There are not only briefcase couriers in the car. Money highways are also computerized and cryptocurrencies are sometimes used for illicit transactions, laundering or evading taxes. I have collaborated with different administrations in this matter. In Spain, every person I know who wanted to buy a house was offered to pay a portion in b. I think that the new generations have a different awareness and I think that it is easier to change someone who has experienced corruption than someone who has grown up in patriarchy, which will probably take longer, despite the efforts for equality that are being made. And there are simple solutions that would put an end to black money, such as promoting the digital euro with incentives, just as in some countries car insurers lower your premium if you accept a black box in your vehicle. There are officials who have very good ideas, but they do not prosper because politicians sometimes find them unsellable or are not interested in them.

Q. Your father was a banker, you grew up in a tax haven, Monaco, and your first job was at the Monte Carlo casino. What did money teach you about people?

R. That you can be very rich and still be a redneck with no imagination. If your only goal in life is to earn more money, you lack creativity. I also learned that education and culture have a lot of influence, they can be a brake on this type of behavior. In Monte Carlo I had friends who became couriers, others who bought an island… and there is always a moment when you question which side you want to be on. You have to choose. I love and admire a former infiltrator of the Spanish police. He told me that he wanted to be a bullfighter, but fortunately, he decided to be something much more useful to society and not bother the poor beasts (laughs).

In prison I saw ETA members who spent 400 euros a month on marijuana to endure.”

Q. And who had more problems: those friends who sent money emails or you for reporting the fraud?

R. Well, that, luckily, is something changeable.

Q. How do you remember those five and a half months in prison? I think she met a bank robber.

R. In prison I met terrorists, drug traffickers, hitmen, pedophiles and even good people. It was very interesting from a psychological point of view, a formative time. There were many worlds within that separate world that is prison. The first week I was in charge of the library and tried to get to know the prisoners by the books they requested. I remember that some were very involved in black magic issues. Also that there were ETA members who spent 400 euros a month on marijuana to endure… We talked a lot.

Hervé Falciani, last Tuesday, during the interview. Jaime Villanueva

Q. Switzerland accused him of wanting to sell the data and sentenced him to five years in prison, which he did not serve. What did he intend when he traveled to Lebanon in 2008 and when he set up the Palorma company?

R. They could only convict me of economic espionage, and I do claim that, but not for trying to sell the data, because they didn't even prove it. I went to Lebanon to offer false information because my objective was to uncover an alert in Switzerland. The alert went off, I went to France and that way they could investigate me there so that the true information could be prosecuted. These data were used by the French justice system and that of many other countries. Everything was prepared for it to be like this.

Q. When you started working at HSBC, did you have any idea what was happening inside?

R. Clear! Why did clients from other countries come to Switzerland? They were looking for what they didn't have in theirs: secrecy, lack of control. Why, for example, did Russian oligarchs go to Cyprus? To launder your money. Tax and legal havens have not ended. Much remains to be done, especially in the financial opacity of public limited companies. It's where the focus is right now and where we need more resources.

Q. And when and how did you make the decision to intervene: to save all that data?

R. I couldn't have done what I did alone. At the bank I was in charge of strategic projects, I did not have direct access to the data. The Falciani List was a collective plan: I spoke with technicians, many were not Swiss, they had a different conscience… And what happened next was also planned. It would not have occurred to me alone to come to Spain.

