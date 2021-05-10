The former director of Emuasa presents his experience in the book ‘A global vision of water’, with solutions to water and environmental challenges José Luis Hervás. / LV MANUEL BUITRAGO Monday, 10 May 2021, 02:21



José Luis Hervás contributes several interesting proposals to the problem of water in the Segura basin, such as “the approval of a law that highlights the uniqueness of the Southeast”, as it is one of the driest and most arid areas in Spain, similar to the specific insularity laws for the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. And coupled with this, a reform