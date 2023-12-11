Three new arrivals in one fell swoop

There was great anticipation among fans for the post released on their social profiles by the team Hertz Jotawhich announced ben's announcement three new drivers for the 2024 season. As scheduled, the British team, which has the Porsche 963punctually respected the program by making all the new entries official, two of which will complete the line-up of car #12.

From IndyCar to Hypercars

Specifically, in addition to the reconfirmed Will Stevens, the team welcomed another British player Callum Ilott and French Norman Bornwith this trio who will thus share the #12 in the top series of the Endurance World Championship. Formula 2 vice-champion in 2020, Ilott has spent much of his career in open-wheel competition, as demonstrated by the last three years spent in the United States in IndyCar. However, for the 25-year-old, former member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, this is not the first experience in the WEC: in 2021, in fact, he took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans together with Matteo Cressoni and Rino Mastronardi with the Ferrari of the Iron Lynx team, in that case included in the LMGTE AM category.

WEC and Formula E

Second place in the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans e last year's winner of the 6 Hours of Monza, in that case in LMP2For Norman Born It won't be his first full season in the most prestigious class of the Endurance World Championship. Unlike his new teammate, the transalpine will continue at the same time in an open-wheel competition such as Formula E, in which he has been involved since 2018.

The #38

Different story for Porsche #38which has yet to announce the third and final driver to definitively complete its line-up for 2024. Together with Oliver Rasmussen, the team has in the meantime announced the hiring of Philip Hanson, also of English nationality. Unlike Nato and Ilott, the 24-year-old has greater experience in the WEC, a category in which he graduated LMP2 world champion in 2019-2020. To this, in his palmarès he also boasts the victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans obtained in 2020 at the wheel of the Oreca 07 together with Albuquerque and Di Resta.