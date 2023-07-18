Recently, the most popular telephone company in Mexico, Telcellaunched a service that, surely, many of us would not have even crossed our minds to see among the catalog of options of the company of the tycoon carlos slimsince, it seems, that the telephone company seeks to unseat Uber and Didibecause?

And it is that, against all odds, Telcel recently made public its new car rental service, which has been possible thanks to its alliance with Hertzan American car rental company.

Today, as you may have noticed, companies are increasingly multifaceted, in order to cover as many needs as possible for their many customers.

It is within this framework that the announcement made by Telcel these days is not so surprising. However, it is convenient, at this point, to give more details about what it consists of and how it can be used.

Hertz: how is the new Telcel service that aims to sink Uber and Didi/Photo: Pixabay

First of all, the reason why Slim’s new phone service is positioned as a real competition from the famous travel platforms Uber and Didiit is because it will always be more comfortable to be able to drive the car ourselves and, in addition to this, not having to go through some bad experiences with drivers.

Hertz: how is the new Telcel service that aims to sink Uber and Didi/Photo: screenshot

It is in this way that for not a few people it is really beneficial to 20% discount that Telcel is offering to all its customers when renting a car from the American company Hertz.

However, it is worth mentioning that the 20% discount on car rentals at Hertz is not the only advantage of this type that the Mexican telephone company is giving away, since it also offers Up to 65% discount when hiring and paying a basic rent online at Dollar, Thrifty and Firely.

In this way, if you are a Telcel customer and want to take advantage of the 20% discount on car rentals at Hertz, you only have to follow the following steps:

Go to https://www.hertzmexico.com/circuloazul-hertz/ and choose the dates you need to rent the car, number of people, type of car and, after that, specify the process and go for the selected car

Or you can also do it at https://www.hertzmexico.com/, click on the Promotions section and enter the code AZULPRE, choose the dates you need to rent the car, the number of people, the type of car and that’s it!

On the other hand, you can call 5591289000 or go in person at the Hertz unit of your choice, mention the code AZULPREselect the dates you need to rent the vehicle, the number of people, type of car and that’s it!

On the other hand, in the companies Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly, you only have to go to the official web pages of these car rental companies and follow the same steps as with Hertz to rent a car using the benefits offered by Telcel.

