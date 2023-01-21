Hertz and Uber expand their partnership by focusing on electric cars, following what has already been done in North America. The rental company will make available 25,000 EV for mobility service drivers in the main European capitals, all by 2025. It will start from London but the partnership will soon extend to Amsterdam and Paris as well. The range of fully electric vehicles will include Tesla and Polestar.

Partnership is a key element of the strategy Hertz to build one of the largest rental EV fleets in the world and the commitment of Uber, an industry leader, to become a zero-emissions platform in Europe and North America by 2030. The partnership in North America has already benefited tens of thousands of Uber platform drivers. To date, nearly 50,000 drivers have used a Tesla through this program, completing more than 24 million all-electric trips and more than 260 million electric miles.

The extension of the partnership to Europe will start from London, the headquarters of Hertz Europe starting from January 2023 to expand during the year and subsequently to other European capitals. “Hertz continues to accelerate the path to sustainability and our partnership with Uber takes us an important step towards the goal – commented Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz – By making electric vehicles available to shared mobility drivers, we will not only help reduce emissions in European cities, but we will also give many people the opportunity to experience the benefits of electrification. If the investment in electric vehicles allows Hertz to create one of the largest fleets of zero-emission vehicles globally, our partnership with Uber will enable us to remain a leader in the rapidly evolving mobility landscape in Europe.”