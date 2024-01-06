Herttoniemi | The taxi got stuck after driving on the light rail tracks for more than half a kilometer

The rescue service had to move the car off the tracks on Saturday afternoon.

Taxi drove a light rail car onto the tracks in Helsinki in the Herttoniemi area on Saturday morning at around 12:30.

The police command center says that the taxi probably turned from Viilarintie to the rails next to Varikkotie and drove along them for a distance of about 600 meters.

The police command center did not comment further on why the car had gotten stuck after traveling such a long distance. Both the police and the rescue service were called to the scene, and they moved the car away.

About the incident caused some inconvenience to both tram and road traffic. A carriageway runs next to the rails.

The police are initially investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety and disrupting traffic. According to the police command center, the punishment for this is likely to be a fine.

He was the first to tell about it Evening News.

Express train Raide-Jokeri started in October, and several cars have ended up on its tracks. Just over a week after traffic started, the car drove onto the tracks in Viikki.

Helsingin Uutiset reported in Novemberthat a car has also driven onto Viilarintie rails before.