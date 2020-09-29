The Fiorentina does not give up: The viola is still trying to sign Krysztof Piatek from Hertha BSC. According to the Italian sports journalist Gianluca di Marzio The people of Florence are said to have recently inquired about the Pole again.
As a reminder: Piatek had only moved from Milan to Berlin in the winter, while Hertha had paid an impressive 24 million euros at the time. Hertha manager Preetz is said to have rejected the offer from Fiorentina, who would like to lend the Polish international with an option to buy. Hertha wants to give Piatek if at all – and then only with a transfer fee of at least 25 million euros. After six months, the Berliners do not want to leave the Piatek business with a loss.
At Hertha there are at least slight doubts as to whether Piatek is the right type of striker for Labbadia’s game system: Although he was in the starting line-up in the previous two games of the season, he was replaced by Jhon Cordoba at an early stage. In the first half against Frankfurt the Pole was completely in the air and did not come back on the pitch after the break.
Meanwhile, in Florence, Piatek would be reunited with Giuseppe Iachini and Christian Kouamé: Under Iachini, he had his most successful time together with Kouamé in Genoa, scoring 19 goals in 21 games and leaving the club for Milan after only six months. In Florence, too, Piatek would have to assert himself against well-known competition – with Patrick Cutrone and Christian Kouamé, there are two other seasoned Serie A strikers in the squad. There are also mega-talent Federico Chiesa and veteran Franck Ribéry, who have also both been used as center strikers. And then there is the talent Dusan Vlahovic, but the young Serb would probably still be awarded in the event of a Piatek transfer.
Leave a Reply