In the debate for and against one Return of the spectators to the stadiums, some clubs are now simply creating facts – and allowing their fans to pass through the stadium gates again, albeit to a limited extent. To RB Leipzig Hertha BSC has now also announced via Twitter that they will allow 5,000 spectators into the Olympic Stadium for the home game against Frankfurt Eintracht (on September 25).
The solidarity among the Bundesliga clubs, which was demanded everywhere at the height of the pandemic, has of course mutated into pure lip service. Unfortunately, solidarity often ends exactly where one’s own interests feel violated. Of course, you can’t blame a club per se for thinking about their own survival rather than about saving others. Still, there somehow remains a treat.
DFL managing director Christian Seifert does not want to see any distortion of competition in these unequal conditions. “I would leave the sharp sword of the distortion of competition in place, but nobody pulled that today”, he said after today’s DFL general meeting. Nevertheless, the DFL is “in principle” in favor of a uniform federal regulation. (Source: kicker.de) . Wolfsburg’s managing director Jörg Schmadtke contradicts him on this point: “It makes a difference whether a club has 10,000 or 15,000 spectators in the stadium and other clubs 500. Then there is no longer a level playing field,” he said kicker quoted.
Unfortunately, what is fair in the end cannot always be clearly determined. Is it fair to deny all fans entry to the stadiums regardless of the specific circumstances (7-day incidence, safety and hygiene concepts, etc.)? Does an “injustice” (as such, the people of Leipzig and Berlin would probably see) fairer if it affects everyone equally? Or is it fairer to at least allow those who are lucky enough to live in the “real city” to visit the stadium?
Instinctively, I would actually bring myself to give priority to the principle of solidarity and lump everyone together – and not let them into the stadium for the time being. But it doesn’t look like that at the moment.
