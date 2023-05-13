Pal Dardai went straight ahead after the humiliation of Cologne. After the 2: 5 (2: 3) debacle at 1. FC Köln, the Hertha BSC coach ran onto the field and tried to console his completely upset players. The mood in the Berlin camp on Friday evening was still as if relegation from the Bundesliga had already been sealed. “A disaster. A used day today, deserved lost. An absolute shitty feeling today,” said Berlin striker Florian Niederlechner depressed at DAZN.

After a wild goal hunt and despite a temporary lead in Cologne, the seventh Bundesliga relegation for Hertha BSC is threateningly closer. The defensively overwhelmed Berliners, as bottom of the table, have to hope for defeats of almost all their competitors at the weekend in order to have a realistic chance of staying in the class.

“The 3:2 was the sticking point”

Davie Selke of all people, who has been with Hertha since 2017 with a one-year break and only switched to Cologne in the winter, started Hertha’s 19th defeat of the season with his goal in the 8th minute. The Berliners turned the game around through Lucas Tousart (18′) and Stevan Jovetić (33′), but were already behind again at the break after goals from Timo Hübers (39′) and Ellyes Skhiri (43′).

“The 3:2 was the sticking point,” said Niederlechner. Hübers (69th) with his second goal and Denis Huseinbasic (81st) finally sealed the bankruptcy in the second half. Two hits against the post and the extremely strong goalkeeper Oliver Christensen prevented an even worse debacle.







“It was my fault that we dealt with offensive things last week. It was nothing defensively today,” admitted Pal Dardai. Nevertheless, he tried to spread confidence. We’ll have to wait and see what the weekend brings. “Then we’ll be prepared,” he said, looking ahead to the game against VfL Bochum next Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

The Cologne team had been sure of staying in the class since the previous week. For the first time since relegation in 1998, they are going into a fifth consecutive year in the top division. He is very proud, said Cologne captain Jonas Hector, “because we’ve put what we can really do on the pitch over long stretches.”

Hertha caught off guard

Hertha, with the same team as in the 2-1 win against VfB Stuttgart, started courageously. And was caught off guard by Selke of all people. Eric Martel, back after a yellow card suspension, was allowed to cross unhindered, Selke prevailed in the air against Filip Uremovic and Marc Oliver Kempf and gave Christensen no chance to defend himself.

The question of whether he would cheer against his former club was irrelevant, since Selke, like Uremovic, was injured in the aerial duel. While the Cologne striker lasted another 20 minutes and was then substituted, the Croatian defender from Hertha had to leave the field immediately and was replaced by Agustin Rogel.







The goal had a brief impact on the guests, who then pulled themselves together and promptly fought back. After a cross from Marco Richter, after a defensive action by Jeff Chabot, the ball passed through Kingsley Schindler’s calf to Tousart, who scored from ten meters.

And after Christensen had saved a header from Schindler (25′), the bottom of the table even followed up: After a long ball from Dardai, Jonas Hector misjudged, Dodi Lukebakio put it on for Jovetić and he hit the other from a similar position as Tousart before Corner. But it did not stop.

With a simple set piece, the Berliners were duped when Hübers headed in a free kick from Florian Kainz. And shortly afterwards, Hertha ran into a counterattack at Skhiri’s goal at 2:2 in the opponent’s stadium. Coach Dardai watched the blow in consternation with folded arms.

After the change things went wild. Cologne continued to have chances, but Christensen became more and more the best Berliner and single-handedly prevented a hopeless deficit. A Hübers header saved the post (59′) before Hübers and Huseinbasic scored.