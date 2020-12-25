A lot changed at Hertha BSC in the summer, the squad is in upheaval. After the first part of the season we take a look at the performance of the individual players – how did the newcomers fare? And which established forces found their way back to the form of the old days?
Alexander Schwolow: Apart from his somewhat unfortunate debut in the DFB-Pokal, the goalkeeper at Hertha delivers exactly what one could expect from him. On the line he is in no way inferior to his predecessor Rune Jarstein, in terms of football he is even a little better. In the coming years, the goalkeeper could also become a leading figure in the still young Hertha team. 8/10
Rune Jarstein: After more than 170 competitive games in blue and white, the Hertha career of the Norwegian is slowly coming to an end. In the summer the contract of the now 36-year-old expires, there is no getting past Schwolow for Jarstein. Without rating
Marvin Plattenhardt: After having had a rather difficult position at the beginning of the season, the ex-national player has always been in the starting line-up in the last six Bundesliga games. But he could only really convince against Augsburg – Plattenhardt is too predictable offensively, plus defensive errors like against Borussia Dortmund. Another point of criticism: Plattenhardt’s standards are no longer as strong as they were a few years ago. 5/10
Jordan Torunarigha: Due to an injury, the 23-year-old was only used six times. In these games Torunarigha always acted solidly, but after his long injury his most recent appearances were not at the level of the previous season, when Torunarigha was particularly impressive in the build-up of the game. 6/10
Dedryck Boyata: The new captain of Berlin does what everyone expects of him: He gives the Hertha defensive stability. With risky defensive actions, he can defuse dangerous actions again and again, but as in the previous season, he already caused a penalty this year by too impetuous boarding. In addition, there is the occasional somewhat uninspired build-up of the game by the Belgian, which was mostly absorbed by his center-back partner. 6/10
Omar Alderete: Only arriving from Basel on the day of the deadline, Alderete was directly challenged by the Torunarigha failure. The Paraguayan did an extremely good job. Defensively, he made virtually no mistakes, his somewhat risky play structure complemented well with Dedryck Boyata. In terms of expectations, a very good debut for the newcomer. 8/10
Márton Dárdai: The second Dárdai son was only used twice, and these weren’t really meaningful either. Against Augsburg he was only substituted in stoppage time, in Leverkusen he helped in the closing stages to save the tie across the line. The 18-year-old was particularly noticeable for his calm and serene manner. Without rating
Maximilian Mittelstädt: At the start of the season, Maximilian Mittelstädt shone as a regular left-back before he was suddenly replaced by Plattenhardt. By then he had already recorded two templates – and actually did his job better than Plattenhardt in the subsequent games. 7/10
Peter Pekarik: Actually, the Slovak had long been written off at Hertha – until Bruno Labbadia took over the command. This season, Pekarik hardly allows anything defensively, and has already scored three goals. Impressive performance, which rightly earned him a regular place. 9/10
Deyovaisio Zeefuik: Zeefuik has not played a major role at Hertha so far – among other things because he picked up yellow-red in five minutes after a substitution against RB Leipzig. If he can tame this wild bird element of his game, he should be used more often in the second half of the season. 3/10
Lukas Klünter: Another player who hasn’t been on the field for a second is Lukas Klünter. The right-back was only in the squad twice, so it is quite possible that he will leave the club in winter. Without rating
Niklas Stark: After a weak pre-season, Stark was ordered to the six by Labbadia – with success. At least he can play his duel strength much better there, but under pressure it is sometimes difficult for him to get the passes to the man. 6/10
Lucas Tousart: Lucas Tousart was welcomed at Hertha BSC in the summer with great expectations. So far he has not really been able to fulfill this. Various factors play a role: injuries, little match practice, a team that is not yet really functioning. 5/10
Santiago Ascasibar: The injury story of Santiago Ascasibar is slowly degenerating into a farce. Due to various injuries, the Argentine has not been on the pitch for a minute, and the next setback occurs shortly before his return. Without rating
Eduard Löwen: After his Augsburg loan was canceled because Löwen had lost his status as a regular player, Eduard Löwen’s return to Berlin is also rather unhappy. There have only been four short assignments, Löwen is clearly behind Tousart, Darida and Guendouzi. 3/10
Mattéo Guendouzi: After the transfer took place on the day of the deadline, Mattéo Guendouzi quickly became an indispensable regular at Hertha. Especially with his presence, the Arsenal loan is good for the team, and he plays an important role in building up the game. 8/10
Vladimir Darida: After a promising start to the season (two assists against Bremen), there hasn’t been too much to cheer for Darida, a kilometer eater, this season. Usually the Czech plays largely flawlessly, solidly and committed, but creates hardly any offensive danger. 6/10
Jhon Cordoba: Jhón Córdoba was the only newcomer to the Hertha offensive in the summer. The Colombian hit all the better: In the first few games he scored three goals before he was injured. With his beefy manner, the striker was able to fix and distribute many balls and is painfully injured by Hertha BSC. The return is imminent, however. 8/10
Matheus Cunha: Matheus Cunha is the key player in Hertha’s offensive. (Too) much depends on the Brazilian, who made some furious appearances – but always interspersed less strong appearances. Should Cunha bring even more consistency to his performances, he will probably not play for Hertha for too long. 9/10
Dodi Lukébakio: The Belgian had a strong start to the season, but towards the winter break he was also showing the form curve downwards. For the Hertha offensive, he can be an invigorating element on good days, but he rarely brings that to the pitch. After all: Lukébakio’s defensive work has improved significantly under Labbadia. 6/10
Javairô Dilrosun: In the first half of the first half of the season, Dilrosun was almost forgotten – before the young Dutchman returned with a successful joker against Union in the city derby. Similar to Lukébakio or Cunha, the same applies to Dilrosun: It should be a little more consistency, a few good games per year are not enough in the long run. 5/10
Mathew Leckie: Since Hertha is thinly cast on the wings, Leckie also repeatedly came to Joker stakes. The Australian was only able to convince in individual actions. Symbol for his season so far: A completely unsuccessful change of side against Mainz, which ended up in the off. 2/10
Krzysztof Piatek: The Polish striker doesn’t really fit into coach Labbadia’s system, as the only top and without Jhon Córdoba, Piatek was usually unlucky. But as a joker, he convinced in the missions against Augsburg and Union. After all, Piatek shouldn’t lose his status as a derby hero too quickly. 4/10
Daishawn Redan: The young Dutchman hardly played for Hertha, Redan recorded a few joker bets in the first half of the season. With Cordoba’s return, it will be even more difficult for Redan to collect Bundesliga minutes. Without rating
Jessica Ngankam: The Hertha home grown up came to seven joker appearances, and also scored his first Bundesliga goal (against Bayern). As a substitute, Ngankam proved time and time again that he can give the Hertha game a little more momentum. The starting line-up debut in the Bundesliga should follow by the end of the season. 6/10
Leave a Reply