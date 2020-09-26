The 4-1 victory of Hertha BSC Last matchday in Bremen caused a little optimism in the capital. Today’s result against Eintracht Frankfurt shows, however, that Bruno Labbadia’s team still has a lot of work to do.
Goals: 0: 1 Andre Silva (30th), 0: 2 Bas Dost (37th), 0: 3 Sebastian Rode (71st), 1: 3 Martin Hinteregger (78th, ET)
Frankfurt acted with the necessary aggressiveness from the start, but also suffered a bitter setback after only 15 minutes when Filip Kostic was replaced with a knee injury. The great disappointment and concern of the Eintracht fans, however, evaporated in the 30th minute when Andre Silva took a penalty and it sank confidently to the lead.
The second Frankfurt goal also fell after a standard (37th), when Bas Dost with his immense body came to the free-kick flank in front of all Hertha defenders and sank the ball in the opposing housing to make it 2-0.
In order to give the stagnant offensive a little more dynamism, Hertha coach Labbadia made three changes at half time. Sebastian Rode destroyed any hopes of Hertha with his beautiful Schlenzer (71.) to 3-0, the Berlin goal through an own goal by Hinteregger could no longer prevent the home defeat (87.).
