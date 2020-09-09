Hertha BSC has been concerned within the youth sector Bayer 04 Leverkusen and strengthened with goalkeeping expertise Marcel Lotka. The 19-year-old is initially deliberate for the second staff within the capital.
Hertha heralds the makeover between the posts. Common goalkeeper and old-timer Rune Jarstein has been changed by Freiburg’s Alexander Schwolow and the outdated girl can also be stepping up within the youth discipline: with Marcel Lotka, Hertha has signed a expertise from Bayer Leverkusen’s youth.
The 19-year-old Polish nationwide staff participant signed loudly Switch market a contract till 2022 with the choice of an extension.
Lotka, twelve-time Polish U19 nationwide goalkeeper, is initially deliberate for the reserve within the Regionalliga Nord-Ost within the capital. That is the place the 19-year-old ought to achieve preliminary expertise within the males’s space.
