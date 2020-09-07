Hertha knew about this drawback upfront and agreed with the Polish affiliation to not let Piatek journey there. However Piatek himself apparently wished to compete.

“Krzysztof stood between two stools. We’re his employer. And then again, it’s the case that he ought to play for his nation. That may be a state of affairs you should not put gamers in,” mentioned Labbadia, describing the state of affairs from his perspective in comparison with the kicker.

“He additionally is aware of that it’s a catastrophe for him that he needs to be in quarantine for 5 days initially of the season. After all, he doesn’t like that in any respect. As of immediately, he won’t be obtainable for the cup recreation,” mentioned Labbadia on Monday.

“It’s a very, very unhappy the way it went and this can be very bitter for the participant. We’re those to endure as a result of folks didn’t obey what’s required. We adhered to it and turned Krzysztof off for the primary recreation.” , Labbadia additionally accuses the Polish affiliation, however Piatek himself could have performed an vital position within the choice.