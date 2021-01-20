At that time, Samardzic was even threatened with a legal dispute, so something doesn’t seem to fit in the Hertha youth field either. With striker Ruwen Werthmüller, the next hopeful threatens to pack his bags. The 19-year-old Swiss national team player was born in Berlin, has played in all Hertha youth teams since 2010 and is currently under contract there until the summer of 2022 as an amateur.

Congratulations to Herthas Ruwen Werthmüller and the rest of the Swiss U17! In their second group game at the European Championships in England, our neighbors defeated the Israeli selection 3-0. Clean guys! # U17EURO #hahohe pic.twitter.com/oTuKmXpz0D – Hertha BSC Football Academy (@HerthaBubis) May 7, 2018

Should the next Hertha youngster say goodbye with Werthmüller, not only the current situation of the professionals should be put to the test. Rather, the “Big City Club” needs a general overhaul.