The second season of the marriage between investor Lars Windhorst and Hertha BSC rather suboptimal. The expensive squad is not a unit and coach Bruno Labbadia is sitting on a chair that is getting hotter and hotter. In addition, after Lazar Samardzic and Omar Rekik, the capital city club is now losing the next top talent.
Hertha has so far put the millions available through the deal with the Tennor Group in an expensive, but still inhomogeneous squad. It is not just sporting success that is still a long time coming, as more and more young players are looking for a club that offers more permeability.
In the summer of 2020, Hertha already lost Lazar Samardzic to league rival RB Leipzig, and a few weeks ago Omar Rekik left Berlin to join Arsenal. The statements by Rekik in particular did not leave a good feeling, as Hertha probably dealt with the talent much too late.
At that time, Samardzic was even threatened with a legal dispute, so something doesn’t seem to fit in the Hertha youth field either. With striker Ruwen Werthmüller, the next hopeful threatens to pack his bags. The 19-year-old Swiss national team player was born in Berlin, has played in all Hertha youth teams since 2010 and is currently under contract there until the summer of 2022 as an amateur.
But despite this connection with the city and the club, Werthmüller should now also face a change, the Belgian first division club FC Bruges should, according to the picture be interested in an engagement of the goal scorer. Before the current season, the attacker rose from the U19s to the Hertha regional league team and collected three goals and one assist in eleven games this season. For the Bundesliga, however, he doesn’t seem to have been shown sufficient prospects either.
Should the next Hertha youngster say goodbye with Werthmüller, not only the current situation of the professionals should be put to the test. Rather, the “Big City Club” needs a general overhaul.
