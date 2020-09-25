Before the Friday evening duel from Hertha BSC Matheus Cunha received good news: The Brazilian striker was nominated for the first time for the Seleção to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus.
Qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts on October 5 against Bolivia and Peru. National coach Tite will be available for these games, including Cunha. The 21-year-old Hertha star replaces Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, who injured himself against Wolverhampton on Monday.
Cunha has already played ten times for Brazil’s U23s and could now celebrate his debut in the A-Eleven at 21. In the Hertha dress he has so far proven his skills impressively well, although he has only played 13 competitive games for the capital city. His 11 goal participations so far speak a clear language.
Leave a Reply