At the beginning of the 20th day of the match, each other on Friday evening Hertha BSC and the FC Bayern Munich across from. While the capital club has been without a win for five games, the league leaders drove in the maximum number of points on the last four match days. Since the German record champions will travel to Qatar for the Club World Cup after the match, the game in the Berlin Olympic Stadium was brought forward by half an hour to 8 p.m.
All further information about the Friday evening game is summarized here at a glance.
Date: 02/05/2021
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Venue: Olympiastadion (Berlin)
TV: Eurosport 2
Stream: DAZN
Looking for soccer stream live for free?
Before the difficult home game against FC Bayern, Hertha coach Pal Dardai has to complain about four failures with Javairo Dilrosun (knee injury), Dedryck Boyata (foot injury), Jhon Cordoba (muscular problems) and Marvin Plattenhardt (adductor problems). Thanks to the two newcomers Sami Khedira and Nemanja Radonjic, the trainer also has two more alternatives to choose from. “Both have worked well so far,” said Dardai. “But we have to weigh exactly when to throw them in.”
There are currently four professionals on FC Bayern’s failure list. While Javi Martinez and Leon Goretzka are not available due to their corona infections, Tanguy Nianzou (advanced training) and substitute goalkeeper Alexander Nübel (ankle ligament injury) are out due to injury. Corentin Tolisso, who recently had to take a break due to muscular problems, returned to team training at the beginning of the week.
Hertha BSC: Jarstein – Pekarik, Stark, Torunarigha, Netz – Ascacibar, Khedira – Lukebakio, Guendouzi, Cunha – Piatek
FC Bayern: Neuer – Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez – Kimmich, Roca – Sané, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski
After the 1: 4 home defeat against Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC dismissed head coach Bruno Labbadia and brought Pal Dardai back to the coaching bench. On the last day of the match, the Berliners were in much better shape, but in Frankfurt the capital city club went empty-handed for the third time in a row.
FC Bayern put up with the surprising end in the DFB Cup and showed a corresponding reaction in the Bundesliga. The record champions all won the last four league games. Last weekend, the league leaders brought strong Hoffenheim to their knees 4-1.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
Hertha BSC:
Eintracht Frankfurt – Hertha BSC 3: 1
Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen 1: 4
Hertha BSC – TSG Hoffenheim 0: 3
1. FC Cologne – Hertha BSC 0-0
Arminia Bielefeld – Hertha BSC 1-0
FC Bayern:
FC Bayern – TSG Hoffenheim 4-1
FC Schalke 04 – FC Bayern 0: 4
FC Augsburg – FC Bayern 0-1
FC Bayern – SC Freiburg 2-1
Holstein Kiel – FC Bayern 6: 5 iE (DFB-Pokal)